Bogalusa High JROTC Raiders will compete in the Raiders Nationals

The Bogalusa High School Raiders are traveling to Molena, Georgia to compete in the Raider...
The Bogalusa High School Raiders are traveling to Molena, Georgia to compete in the Raider Nationals.(Bogalusa High)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa High School Raiders are traveling to Molena, Georgia to compete in the Raider Nationals.

The Raider Nationals Weekend annually attracts over 100 Raider teams from across the USA. The best of the best Army JROTC programs compete in the three-day U.S. Army JROTC Raider National Championship.

There are over 100 schools from all across America competing in this 3-day event. These highly motivated Cadets have worked hard this year and have earned their spot in this event.

The opportunity will allow them to compete in the Masters’ Division next year.

