Nicondra: A pleasant start to the weekend, but wet weather likely Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Enjoy one more mostly dry and fairly nice day Friday. We expect more clouds as the day goes on and it’s not out of the question to see a couple of light showers by Friday night, but most of the rain holds off until early Saturday. An upper low moving through the Southwest states Thursday night will continue to push east moving a trough that will trigger a line of storms for our region on Saturday. Southeasterly winds bring in plenty of warm moist air providing fuel for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center outlines possible Severe Weather just to our west as this system approaches, but the biggest risk across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast will be periods of heavy rainfall that could lead to street flooding for some isolated storms. The system should move past by late in the day Saturday allowing much drier conditions to finish the weekend.

