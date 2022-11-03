BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Warm and quiet for now; weekend storms looking likely

Rain chances are up to 80% for Saturday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty tranquil weather pattern as we round out the work week but the same can’t be said for the weekend as storm chances are on the rise.

For your Thursday and again on Friday, it will be quite warm but quiet. Sunny skies will dominate the weather and a building breeze from the Gulf will begin to bring up the humidity values into that uncomfortable category. Outside of that, rain chances look minimal.

The big weather story over the next week is going to be storm chances on Saturday which continue to increase. We’re going with storms likely now and some of those storms will be on the heavy side. The timing does seem like this will be a first half of the day type of event with the storms arriving in the morning and lingering into the afternoon. A nice soaker of 1-2 inches of rain is possible which isn’t all that bad.

Get used to the 80s because they are here to stay even into next week. I don’t see our next front arriving until we get about 10 days away.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
High-ranking NOPD officer Sabrina Richardson, recently demoted from captain to lieutenant, has...
NOPD suspends demoted Richardson for 120 days after Fox 8 investigation into timesheet irregularities

Latest News

Roy Schneider shared this view from Tuesday November 1, 2022 in Picayune, MS.
Pleasant and dry to finish the work week, but rain moving in for the weekend
Rain the next 7 days
Warm weather wraps up the week but storms are on the way this weekend
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 2
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 a.m.