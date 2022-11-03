Warm and quiet for now; weekend storms looking likely

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a pretty tranquil weather pattern as we round out the work week but the same can’t be said for the weekend as storm chances are on the rise.

For your Thursday and again on Friday, it will be quite warm but quiet. Sunny skies will dominate the weather and a building breeze from the Gulf will begin to bring up the humidity values into that uncomfortable category. Outside of that, rain chances look minimal.

The big weather story over the next week is going to be storm chances on Saturday which continue to increase. We’re going with storms likely now and some of those storms will be on the heavy side. The timing does seem like this will be a first half of the day type of event with the storms arriving in the morning and lingering into the afternoon. A nice soaker of 1-2 inches of rain is possible which isn’t all that bad.

Get used to the 80s because they are here to stay even into next week. I don’t see our next front arriving until we get about 10 days away.

