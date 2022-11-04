Civil Service Commission approves administration’s bonus plan to boost police pay and hire new officers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cantrell Administration celebrates an early victory in its fight to boost police pay and hire new officers.

The civil service commission approved a $29 million bonus plan this afternoon after a $1 million adjustment.

In the city’s fight to bolster the Police Department, that’s below 1000 officers, the Cantrell administration has proposed 5% pay raises and $10,000 bonuses for new officers

“We have resources that can go a long way and we have to do something,” said Mayor Cantrell.

The administration presented the plan to the Civil Service Commission Thursday afternoon. After commissioners pointed out that new hires could make more than dozens of current officers under the new plan, the administration went back to the drawing board.

“From the administration’s perspective let’s put it on paper it’s less than $1 million I will support that,” said Gilbert Montano.

With the plan passed unanimously, the plan also calls for $10,000 retention payments for officers who remain for three years.

“It was a good oppy for the administration and for everyone to come together but we will have to do more to service the city the way the city needs to be serviced,” said Donovan Livaccari.

Though many see the new plan as a step in the right direction they say other cities, especially on the West Coast, offer far bigger incentives. The revised plan now goes before the City Council for consideration.

