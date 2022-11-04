BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Civil Service Commission approves administration’s bonus plan to boost police pay and hire new officers

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Cantrell Administration celebrates an early victory in its fight to boost police pay and hire new officers.

The civil service commission approved a $29 million bonus plan this afternoon after a $1 million adjustment.

In the city’s fight to bolster the Police Department, that’s below 1000 officers, the Cantrell administration has proposed 5% pay raises and $10,000 bonuses for new officers

“We have resources that can go a long way and we have to do something,” said Mayor Cantrell.

The administration presented the plan to the Civil Service Commission Thursday afternoon. After commissioners pointed out that new hires could make more than dozens of current officers under the new plan, the administration went back to the drawing board.

“From the administration’s perspective let’s put it on paper it’s less than $1 million I will support that,” said Gilbert Montano.

With the plan passed unanimously, the plan also calls for $10,000 retention payments for officers who remain for three years.

“It was a good oppy for the administration and for everyone to come together but we will have to do more to service the city the way the city needs to be serviced,” said Donovan Livaccari.

Though many see the new plan as a step in the right direction they say other cities, especially on the West Coast, offer far bigger incentives. The revised plan now goes before the City Council for consideration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

The City Council votes not to fund the new trash contracts signed by Mayor Cantrell
New Orleans council votes down funding for new trash contracts, city vows to move forward
A NOLA mother is fighting for her now-paralyzed son's suspected shooter to be tried as an adult
Mother of UNO student, paralyzed in August shooting, calls on district attorney to try suspected shooter as adult
NOLA City Council passed a law that strengthens protections for renters across the city
NOLA City Council passes ordinance strengthening protections for renters across the city
A NOLA mother is fighting for her now-paralyzed son's suspected shooter to be tried as an adult
A NOLA mother is fighting for her now-paralyzed son's suspected shooter to be tried as an adult