Heavy storms incoming for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storms are incoming for the weekend but that rain chance looks to be the only weather concern over the next week.

Today we don’t have much of any concerns other than some morning fog. The early fog will give way to a dry and toasty afternoon. Highs will soar into the low to possibly middle 80s in a few spots. A building breeze is expected to pick up from the Gulf as the day goes on.

Storms are likely going into Saturday with some of those storms being on the heavy side. A line of severe weather will develop this evening over Texas and then track east overnight. This will set the stage for an arrival in our area first thing Saturday morning. As the line blows through, expect gusty winds, heavy rains and maybe a severe storm. The timing of the worst weather looks to be between 6 AM and 2 PM so if you have any outdoor plans/events, make sure you have a way to get indoors during those times.

All of the mess to start the weekend clears out by evening leading us to a much quieter Sunday. It will still be warm though as highs stick to the 80s heading into next week. Eventually a northeast flow brings in some lower humidity come next Wednesday and Thursday knocking our highs back into the 70s.

