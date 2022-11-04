BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

House to consider seating Cherokee Nation delegate

Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being...
Kimberly Teehee speaks during a news conference after it was announced that she is being nominated by Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. as a delegate to the U.S. House, in Tahlequah, Okla., Aug. 22, 2019. The Cherokee Nation is renewing a push to have a delegate in the House of Representatives.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a renewed push for a Cherokee Nation representation in Congress.

The House Rules Committee is set to hold a hearing this month about seating a Cherokee Nation delegate.

The Cherokee Nation is calling on lawmakers to honor a treaty the U.S. made nearly 200 years ago.

The 1835 Treaty of New Echota, which led to the deadly forced removal of Cherokees from their southeastern homelands to their current territory in Oklahoma, stipulated that one of their delegates would sit in the House of Representatives, the Cherokee Nation said.

The Cherokee nominated Kimberly Teehee in 2019 to be their first delegate in Congress.

If seated, she would be a non-voting member that could serve on committees, introduce bills and offer amendments.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

FILE - The 'now hiring' signs are everywhere. U.S. employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in...
US hiring slowed to a still-solid pace in October
Danylo, 17 has an online biology lesson by candlelight in the village of Start Petrivtsi close...
Ukraine’s president accuses Russia of ‘energy terrorism’
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
On Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Tulane, the NOPD says that a white 2018 Dodge Charger was...
NOPD searching for suspects and vehicle involved in auto theft with child inside