Louis Armstrong Airport launches new parking amenities to assist travelers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) announced new amenities to help travelers get to their flights as easily as possible ahead of a busy holiday season.

These recourses include online parking reservations, valet parking and a 15-minute shuttle guarantee.

Tiffany Murphy is a traveler and said she is excited about the new amenities.

“I will be looking online before my next flight,” Murphy said. “I think it’ll make traveling easy especially when you are in a rush. I think it’s a great option here.”

Passengers can make reservations for parking spots by visiting park.flymsy.com.

Airport officials said the valet option will help passengers save some time. It’s available from 6 a.m. until midnight for $36 per day.

Kevin Dolliole, Director of Aviation, said the shuttle ride from the economy garage to the terminal will be very beneficial.

“It’s good it’s convenient, it’s quick,” Dolliole said. “We have a baggage-checking feature in that garage as well. You go directly to the checkpoint and out to your gate.”

Dolliole said he hopes travelers take advantage of the new recourses.

“I think it will be successful in the sense that it will serve those folks that want to use it and a backup for folks that need it,” Dolliole said. “But will be a good service, it will draw good traffic and it will be here.”

