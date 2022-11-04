New Orleans council votes down funding for new trash contracts, city vows to move forward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In a split vote, New Orleans City Council denied funding for the two contracts inked just last week by Mayor LaToya Cantrell and set to take effect Monday (Nov. 7) for trash collection service in the city’s “Service Area 2.”

The new contracts, awarded to I.V. Waste and Waste Pro, cover a broad swath of area from Lakeview to Gentilly to New Orleans East. Metro Service Group, which has served the area for years, declared bankruptcy last month.

“Anybody who’s lived in Metro Service area for the past year or looked in from the outside could tell you that clearly the services that residents deserve are not being provided,” said Sanitation Director Matt Torri.

Following challenges faced by contractors stemming from the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, the city moved to once-a-week trash pick-up and axed recycling service in Service Area 2.

Amid ongoing service disruptions and customer complaints about the already reduced service from Metro, Mayor Cantrell announced the city would rebid Metro’s contract, awarding the service to the two companies and signing the contracts last week.

With Councilmembers J.P. Morrell, Helena Moreno and Freddie King voting against approving the ordinance to fund the contracts because of concerns raised about the city paying for overlapping trash contracts, the vote to approve funding failed 3-3.

Torri said the city will forge ahead with providing service through the new contracts.

“We haven’t been able to bring back twice-a-week trash collection in either of the service areas because neither of our current service providers have the capacity to do that,” Torri said, speaking about Richard’s Disposal and Metro, the city’s two current contracted providers. “The revenue that the city brings in via the sanitation fee and the Sewerage and Water Board bill is already a lesser amount than what we expend on sanitation services for the city.”

New Orleans has been operating at a deficit when it comes to trash collection for some time, Torri said. The new once-a-week contracts will provide upgraded service and return recycling to Service Area 2.

“The city says it’s going to go ahead with the contracts anyway to supplement what’s going on right now,” said Councilman Joe Giarrusso. “I’ve refiled my bill that is going to pay them eventually. My hope is, given that there’s another couple weeks that will pass and we have more identification with what happens with the issues, that the council will reconsider this.”

Because Metro filed for bankruptcy, the contract is frozen in place, meaning the city will have to continue paying Metro and Metro will be forced to continue service to the area for the duration of its contract.

“There’s certainly scenarios where you could have residents receive twice a week trash, ironically, for a brief period of time while this plays out,” Torri said.

“I think what the city is planning on is letting Metro do the first run and seeing how much they can do,” Giarrusso said. “If there’s problems or they’re missing, then I.V. Waste will come behind them and collect.”

Metro contends that the city didn’t follow through on its end of the contract, refusing to declare emergency provisions that would have provided federal funding following two city-declared emergencies: COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida.

“The administration refused to acknowledge its failure to respond to the waste collection labor shortages brought on by COVID-19, and made worse by Hurricane Ida; and instead, blamed the very contractor who requested that the contract provision intended for such occasions be activated,” a company spokesperson said in a press release. “The administration’s failures amount to incompetence on a grand scale to the detriment of the citizens who we serve as the trash and stench piled up on the streets, destroying Metro’s reputation in the community that it has proudly served well for over thirty years.”

