Nicondra: Wet weather takes over Saturday

Strongest storms likely early
Heaviest rain likely during the middle of the day.
Heaviest rain likely during the middle of the day.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We should make it through most of Friday with dry and warm conditions. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s with a good bit of cloud cover. Humidity continues to increase heading into the evening and we could even see a light shower or two late tonight. The real rain moves in from west to east through the morning on Saturday. Much needed soaking rains will settle across southeast Louisiana with a few heavier down pours. A stronger storm is possible as the line moves past. Rain lingers through most of the day, but we could see less and lighter coverage into the late afternoon and evening. Sunday’s forecast is drier, but we will not see cool air with highs rebounding from the middle 70s on Saturday to the low to mid 80s Sunday.

