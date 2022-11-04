BBB Accredited Business
NOLA City Council passes ordinance strengthening protections for renters across the city

By Meg Gatto
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council just passed an ordinance that strengthens protections for renters across the city while calling for periodic inspections of rental properties.

The idea initially gained a lot of support from renters but has also drawn criticism over recent changes that some say gutted the bill.

Renters from across New Orleans spoke before the City Council Thursday afternoon, some detailing horrible living conditions while pleading for help.

The healthy homes ordinance aims to change that.

It’s a proposal to require renters and landlords to register with the city. It calls for periodic inspections of rental properties and new code enforcement officers to be hired to perform such inspections.

It also aims to protect renters who complain about their quality of living.

“With this, New Orleans will join 43 other states with existing anti-retaliation protections for renters who ask for a repair or for help with a health or safety violation in their home,” said Maxwell Ciardullo with the LA Fair Housing Action Center.

But it didn’t come without controversy. A number of speakers are upset about changes to the original ordinance...changes that were passed by the council Thursday.

When I realized that the regular cyclic inspection process had now been dropped out and removed from the bill, in that respect alone I feel like it was gutted,” said New Orleans Resident Laine Tripp.

But the author of the bill, Councilman J.P. Morrell, argues the current proposal provides more rental protections than the city currently has.

It’s a point he argued with the head of the Greater New Orleans Housing Alliance.

Overall, councilmembers say this will be a step forward to helping so many people in New Orleans. But they recognize much more work needs to be done.

