NOPD searching for suspects and vehicle involved in auto theft with child inside

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are searching for suspects and a vehicle connected to auto thefts, including the theft of a truck that had a child inside, the NOPD says.

On Oct. 23 in the 1200 block of Tulane, the NOPD says that a white 2018 Dodge Charger was stolen in the early morning hours. Hours later, that Charger was spotted in Lakeview and witnesses told police that an unidentified suspect got out of the vehicle to steal an unattended truck at the intersection of Fleur de Lis and 20th Streets. Police say a child was inside the truck at the time.

Shortly after the truck was stolen, it was located by police with the child inside and unharmed, police say. The suspect reportedly fled with the assistance of someone driving the stolen Dodge Charger, which has not been recovered, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

