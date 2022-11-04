Pelicans return home to host Warriors Friday; expected to be at full health

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans return home after a tough three-game road trip to take on the defending champions at the Smoothie King Center tonight.

The Pels will take on Steph Curry and the Warriors at 7:30.

There are a lot more tough road trips to come, that’s just the nature of NBA basketball. But this one was also mired with injuries although the starting five could be back to full health starting tonight.

The team announced yesterday that both Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are probable for tonight’s game.

Ingram has missed the last four games to recover from a concussion so he’ll hope to be well-rested and ready to go for tonight.

Zion Williamson returned from his hip injury while in LA, helping the team beat the Clippers on Sunday and then scoring 27 in a tough loss where the Lakers forced overtime thanks to a buzzer-beater from someone named Matt Ryan.

The Pels record now stands at 4-3 and two of those losses have come in overtime.

After the Lakers game Wednesday, head coach Willie Green says he likes where this team is at from a toughness standpoint but it’s just about cleaning up some of the mistakes.

“This is defintely a growth moment for some of our younger guys,” Green said. “We didn’t deserve to win that game. They beat us in all the categories.. The categories that we normally win. We can’t wait until the second half to decide that we want to play and that’s what we did. They got off to an early lead. We fought our way back into the game. I told the guys great fight. Great connectivity down the stretch, but we have to have more gameplan discipline.”

Now the Warriors have struggled on the road this year. In fact, they haven’t won a game on the road. They’re 0-5 after losing their last game to Orlando.

But we’re still talking about the defending champions and Steph Curry... so you can’t take them for granted.

The game is at the Smoothie King Center tonight at 7:30.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.