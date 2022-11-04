State Treasurer announces first-ever LA-TX unclaimed property collaboration

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Treasury.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Treasurer John M. Schroder has announced that two states will partner for the first time ever for an Unclaimed Property event. Louisiana and Texas will join forces for this historic two-day event on November 16 -17 to return property and money to its rightful owners on both sides of the state border.

The Wednesday, November 16 event will take place at the Southwest Louisiana Entrepreneurial and Economic Development Center (SEED) on the campus of McNeese State University in Lake Charles from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Thursday, November 17, the event will move to the Beaumont Public Library in Beaumont, TX, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Unclaimed Property staff from both states will work together to assist the public on both days. There is no cost to attend.

“I am exceptionally proud of my team and the work they’ve put into planning the event along with the Texas Unclaimed Property team from the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar,” said Schroder. “With so many commuters who cross the state border daily and so many who have moved back and forth between the two states, it makes sense to collaborate on a special Unclaimed Property event.”

A preliminary data review found over 19,000 instances where the same Social Security number appears in both the Louisiana and Texas systems. Every year businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to their respective State Treasurer’s or Comptroller’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.

“We’re anxious to see the results from sharing this event with a state that shares a border with us. If things go as planned, you’ll likely see more events that cross state lines in other directions,” Schroder added. “We have no doubt that partnering with our neighbor to the west, where everything is bigger, will result in bigger claims and more recipients than ever.”

To check to see if you have unclaimed property or to find out more about this free Louisiana-Texas event, go to LaCashClaim.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.