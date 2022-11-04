BBB Accredited Business
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears visits high school alma matter

Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) heads upfield as offensive lineman Joey Claybrook (79)...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) heads upfield as offensive lineman Joey Claybrook (79) puts a block on South Florida linebacker Dwayne Boyles (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) -Tulane football is on a historic run, reaching No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll, ushing in a new era for the program under Coach Willie Fritz.

While there is plenty ahead to look forward to, Green Wave star running back Tyjae Spears took time out of his busy schedule Thursday (Nov. 3) night to pay tribute to where his journey began.

The Tangipahoa Parish native was the guest of honor Thursday night at a dinner for the Ponchatoula High football team ahead of their final game of the season Friday (Nov. 4), hosted by the community’s fire department.

Spears graduated from Ponchatoula High in 2019, where he was one of the state’s leading prep football prospects. He played under coach Hank Tierney, who left the program to begin a second stint at Shaw this season.

In his junior season at Tulane, Spears is currently the Wave’s leading rusher with 588 yards. Last year, Spears rushed for 863.

