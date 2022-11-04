Xavier University announces vision for the next 100 years as it approaches its centennial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Xavier University of Louisiana announced its vision and plan for the next 100 years, during an early centennial celebration.

The announcements were made during the university’s annual Leadership Breakfast. During the event, officials highlighted the school’s achievements since it’s coming into being on October 6, 1925.

Xavier University will celebrate its 100th birthday in the year 2025.

Officials said one of their goals for the future includes increasing affordability and access through financial assistance.

They said they also want to recruit and retain exceptional faculty, in addition to expanding academic programs.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell graduated from Xavier University. She said she’s going to work with leaders in making sure that the university continues to grow.

“It’s Xavier University that will continue to lift up African American leaders we know in science and medicine,” Cantrell said. “I’m with you in trying to make sure we have a third medical school coming to the city of New Orleans.”

Dr. Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana, said Xavier is entering into a world-changing century.

“The legacy of this university cannot be understated,” Verret said. “Xavier will press forward and fear nothing with boldness and courage as we enter our next one hundred years proudly and committed to the mission with which we have been blessed.”

