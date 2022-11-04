ZURIK: Report details how Mayor Cantrell falsely accused deputy of following and photographing her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained a report that details how Mayor LaToya Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of following and photographing her.

Allegations surfaced last month against Deputy Greg Malveaux, who serves as security for Council President Helena Moreno.

Because of those allegations, Sheriff Susan Hutson temporarily reassigned Malveaux until the sheriff’s investigation declared the allegations “unfounded.”

This report details how the accusations started and that there was no evidence behind them.

It all started Friday, Oct. 7, when the city’s chief administrative officer Gilbert Montano sent a short email to Hutson asking her to reassign Malveaux, but it didn’t say why.

Montano also copied police chief Shaun Ferguson on that email and said he could help if necessary.

But after interviewing 13 people who had knowledge about the accusations, the sheriff’s office found no proof behind them.

Council-President Helena Moreno on the report:

“Well, I’ll say this. You know, once again, I wish that Sergeant Malveaux would be able to speak on his behalf right now, but sheriff’s policy prohibits him from talking to the media. So but I’ll say this. We got the report yesterday, and it shows what you all have already reported that Sergeant Malveaux did nothing wrong and that the allegations are unfounded. I think it also shows what we have constantly been stating that this was all just very much rumor based, that it was really you know, politics at its worst and that it was retaliatory in nature. And then finally, it showed and confirmed that it was the mayor who requested for my deputy to be reassigned. The request was not to have this situation investigated. It was to have my deputy reassigned. So, you know, obviously disappointing to see all this. I think it’s all been just a complete waste of time and really hurt a good officer’s reputation. I think it’s going to be imperative for the council to really take a look at some policy changes to make sure that this doesn’t happen again to another city employee.”

Moreno says the reassignment was retaliation aimed at her for the council’s recent questions about some of the mayor’s actions.

She calls the reassignment and investigation “unbelievable” and a “waste of time.”

Fox 8 reached out to the mayor’s office for comment on the investigation but we haven’t heard back.

To view the report in full, click here.

