Former Lusher teacher accused by former student of sexual abusing and grooming her

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A former Lusher student files a lawsuit alleging a former teacher at the school groomed and sexually abused her.

Fox 8 obtained the documents in the lawsuit filed Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges a former student at lusher charter school, was groomed by a teacher at the school, Edward Cerrone.

The lawsuit claims Cerrone was the student’s 6th-grade homeroom and English teacher. That he “exploited and preyed on the child’s vulnerabilities.”

The lawsuit alleges the grooming started when the student was 11 years old; with abuse starting at age 16. The school now called “The Willow School” sent an email to parents today that said they’re aware of the allegations.

The school says there’s a zero-tolerance policy for inappropriate behavior and it will prioritize and report any allegations to the proper authorities.

The lawsuit names both the former teacher who is not facing any criminal charges and the school.

