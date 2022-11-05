BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

LSU tight end Mason Taylor hauls in a touchdown against No. 6 Alabama.
LSU tight end Mason Taylor hauls in a touchdown against No. 6 Alabama.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 10 LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) now controls their own destiny in the SEC West as they took down No. 6 Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC) 32-31 in overtime on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Brian Kelly made the gutsy decision to go for two after Jayden Daniels scored from 25-yards out on their first play of overtime. Daniels connected with true freshman Mason Taylor who scored the game-winner on the two-point conversion.

Taylor also scored late in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 24-21 lead. Alabama and Bryce Young would march down the field to kick the game-tying field goal to send it to overtime.

Daniels threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns and added 95 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

The Tigers’ defense kept Young and the Alabama offense out of sync all game. Young finished the game with 328 yards passing and completed 25-of-51 passes with an interception and a touchdown. The Tide were just 6-for-16 on third downs.

LSU will head to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City

Latest News

UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a...
Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
Three McNeese football players arrested, kicked off team