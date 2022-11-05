BBB Accredited Business
Karr wins big over Curtis to capture Catholic League crown

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars grabbed the Catholic League crown after a dominating win over Curtis, 38-6.

The fireworks started early in this one, courtesy of Bryant Sanchez returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

AJ Samuel threw three touchdown passes on the night. Deantre Jackson ran in for two scores.

Karr (6-3) finished district play going undefeated. This was the first loss for Curtis (8-2) in the Catholic League.

