Karr wins big over Curtis to capture Catholic League crown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars grabbed the Catholic League crown after a dominating win over Curtis, 38-6.

The fireworks started early in this one, courtesy of Bryant Sanchez returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

AJ Samuel threw three touchdown passes on the night. Deantre Jackson ran in for two scores.

Karr (6-3) finished district play going undefeated. This was the first loss for Curtis (8-2) in the Catholic League.

