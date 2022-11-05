BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 19 Tulane holds off Tulsa to stay undefeated in AAC play, 27-13

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, shown in this file photo from September 2022, led the...
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, shown in this file photo from September 2022, led the 19th-ranked Green Wave (8-1) to a fifth straight victory Saturday at Tulsa. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (WVUE) - No. 19 Tulane stayed undefeated in conference play Saturday (Nov. 5) with a 27-13 victory at Tulsa.

The Green Wave (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) took the early lead on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Michael Pratt connected with tight end Tyrick James for a 10-yard touchdown. Pratt finished with 125 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 36 rushing yards.

Running back Tyjae Spears added to the lead in the second quarter with a 34-yard touchdown rush. Spears, a Ponchatoula native, had a season-high 157 yards on 14 carries.

The Tulane defense held Tulsa out of the end zone until just under a minute left in the second quarter. Following a Pratt interception, Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton threw a 28-yard touchdown to wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana. The Green Wave took a 17-10 lead into half.

Tulsa was limited to just one field goal in the second half.

Tulane avenged back-to-back overtime losses to Tulsa in the past two years with the victory.

The Green Wave will try extending its winning streak to six games next Saturday at Yulman Stadium, when the team faces the University of Central Florida at 2:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Houston-area teacher found ‘alive and well’ in New Orleans

Latest News

Alvin Kamara, shown in his Las Vegas booking photo, faces a felony battery charge after being...
Website publishes video purportedly showing Saints’ Kamara striking man in Las Vegas
AJ Samuel throws 3 TD passes
Karr wins big over Curtis to capture Catholic League crown
AJ Samuel throws 3 TD passes
Karr beats Curtis to clinch the Catholic League title
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard...
Warriors 0-6 on road, fall to Pelicans with 4 starters out