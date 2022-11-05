No. 19 Tulane holds off Tulsa to stay undefeated in AAC play, 27-13

TULSA, Okla. (WVUE) - No. 19 Tulane stayed undefeated in conference play Saturday (Nov. 5) with a 27-13 victory at Tulsa.

The Green Wave (8-1, 5-0 in AAC) took the early lead on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Michael Pratt connected with tight end Tyrick James for a 10-yard touchdown. Pratt finished with 125 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded 36 rushing yards.

Running back Tyjae Spears added to the lead in the second quarter with a 34-yard touchdown rush. Spears, a Ponchatoula native, had a season-high 157 yards on 14 carries.

The Tulane defense held Tulsa out of the end zone until just under a minute left in the second quarter. Following a Pratt interception, Tulsa quarterback Braylon Braxton threw a 28-yard touchdown to wide receiver JuanCarlos Santana. The Green Wave took a 17-10 lead into half.

Tulsa was limited to just one field goal in the second half.

Tulane avenged back-to-back overtime losses to Tulsa in the past two years with the victory.

The Green Wave will try extending its winning streak to six games next Saturday at Yulman Stadium, when the team faces the University of Central Florida at 2:30 p.m.

