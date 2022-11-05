BBB Accredited Business
Stormy start to the weekend

A much drier forecast on tap for the second half of Saturday
NOLA Weekend Forecast
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a stormy start to the weekend around the area as of line of thunderstorms rolls through on this Saturday morning.

Expect periods of heavy rainfall to continue through the early afternoon before conditions start to improve and the rain pushes offshore. There is a small risk for a severe storm cell producing gusty winds or a tornado but the overall severe threat looks quite limited. The big story will be the nice soaker we’re being treated to as widespread 1-2 inch rainfall amounts are expected by the time the storms wind down.

This front or boundary bringing us the rain won’t do much for our temperatures going forward. It never really clears us so a smaller rain chance will linger into Sunday with the warmth and humidity sticking around. The highs for the second half of the weekend and into next week remain in the 80s.

One thing to watch after the weekend storms will be the tropics as a hybrid, tropical low will try to form near Florida come the middle of next week. This will lead to multiple days of breezy conditions for us and might actually form Nicole close by in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. We will be monitoring how this pattern plays out.

If you’re looking for a real cold front, I think next weekend is when the chill will return. That could be a nice pattern shift to much colder weather going forward.

