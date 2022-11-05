BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest accused 18-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest an accused 18-year-old wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma...
Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest an accused 18-year-old wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma Friday afternoon (Nov. 4).(Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest an accused 18-year-old wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma Friday afternoon (Nov. 4).

18-year-old Brandt Bennett was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive.

Deputies received information about Bennett being located at 306 East Street. Bennett was later questioned in reference to the investigation, where he admitted to being responsible for the death of the victim.

Bennett was one of the three escapees from the Swanson correctional facility near Monroe. Investigators say after that escape, he was found in Lafourche Parish.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
Brown pelicans loaf on revetments along the shore of Raccoon Island, while menhaden boats fish...
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

Latest News

CFX Crypto Currency
La policía de Kenner recibe más de 50 denuncias de estafas con criptomonedas
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Former Lusher teacher accused by a former student of sexual abusing and grooming her
Former Lusher teacher accused by former student of sexual abusing and grooming her
Water meter
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges