Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest accused 18-year-old man wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish deputies arrest an accused 18-year-old wanted for a fatal shooting in Houma Friday afternoon (Nov. 4).

18-year-old Brandt Bennett was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Willowdale Drive.

Deputies received information about Bennett being located at 306 East Street. Bennett was later questioned in reference to the investigation, where he admitted to being responsible for the death of the victim.

Bennett was one of the three escapees from the Swanson correctional facility near Monroe. Investigators say after that escape, he was found in Lafourche Parish.

