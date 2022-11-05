BBB Accredited Business
Website publishes video purportedly showing Saints’ Kamara striking man in Las Vegas

Alvin Kamara, shown in his Las Vegas booking photo, faces a felony battery charge after being...
Alvin Kamara, shown in his Las Vegas booking photo, faces a felony battery charge after being accused of beating Darnell Greene Jr. in a hotel hallway on Feb. 5, 2022.(Las Vegas Metro PD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A video purportedly showing Saints running back Alvin Kamara punching a man in a Las Vegas hotel hallway nine months ago was published by a celebrity news website on Saturday (Nov. 5).

TMZ Sports said it exclusively obtained the video, which it says shows Kamara and others punching and kicking Darnell Greene Jr. on Feb. 5 inside The Cromwell Hotel and Casino.

Kamara’s face is not visible and Fox 8 was unable to verify the authenticity of the video. But images from the video appear to match still photos attached as exhibits to a recent lawsuit.

Greene last month filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Saints star in Orleans Parish Civil District Court. Greene’s attorney did not immediately respond Saturday to a request for comment on the video.

Kamara faces a felony battery charge in Nevada, where the next hearing in his case is scheduled for Wednesday (Nov. 9).

Kamara has not yet faced discipline from the NFL over the incident. He is expected to play for the Saints against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, in a game from Caesars Superdome that will be televised on Fox 8. Coverage starts with Fox 8 Tailgate at 5:30 p.m.

