Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phillies

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

As Alvarez’s 450-foot blast in the sixth inning disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manger A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager.

