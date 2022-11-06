BBB Accredited Business
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center

FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa authorities say Lewis, an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center in Des Moines shortly after 6:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.(Zach Boyden-Holmes | Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her escaped from a women’s center where she was serving her probation sentence.

A probation violation report said Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the women’s center early Friday, and her GPS monitor was later cut off.

A warrant was issued for Lewis’ arrest and the probation report asked for her deferred judgment to be revoked.

She could face up to 20 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Zachary Brooks in 2020.

Lewis said she was trafficked to Brooks for sex and stabbed him in a fit of rage. Prosecutors didn’t dispute that she was sexually assaulted.

