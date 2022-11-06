BBB Accredited Business
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season has ended for Louisiana high school football and it’s now time for the playoffs.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the playoff brackets and pairings for select and non-select schools.

(Click on the division to see the bracket)

NON-SELECT:

SELECT:

Click here to report a typo.

