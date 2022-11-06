BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU fined again after fans storm field following win against Alabama

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced that LSU will face another fine after fans stormed the field on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The incident happened following the Tigers’ victory over Alabama, 32-31, in overtime.

According to the SEC, LSU will face a fine of $250,000.

RELATED STORIES
In response to fans storming fields, SEC forms event security group
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion

The university faced a similar fine after fans took to the field following the Ole Miss game on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Officials said both incidents violated the access to competition area policy. The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel, and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during, or after a contest, shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

The fines will be deposited in the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The SEC said that in response to college football incidents involving fan celebrations on stadium fields, an event security group has been formed. The group will include athletics directors, event management directors, and campus security from SEC schools. After reviewing policies, any potential changes made by the group could go into effect by the 2023-2024 athletic year.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
A line of storms spawned tornadoes Saturday (Oct. 29) in Mississippi.
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

Latest News

The Green Wave (8-1) host UCF next Saturday in the first Top 25 matchup played at Tulane since...
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears (22) heads upfield as offensive lineman Joey Claybrook (79)...
Tulane running back Tyjae Spears visits high school alma mater
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in OT on gutsy two-point conversion
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks upset win over No. 6 Alabama in OT (Full News Conference)