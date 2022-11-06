LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU and Tulane continued climbing up the ranks in the college football polls Sunday (Nov. 6) after impressive victories on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-2) jumped eight spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, following their thrilling 32-31 overtime victory over Alabama at Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-2) dropped four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 with the loss.

Tulane (8-1), a 27-13 victor Saturday at Tulsa, moved up three spots in the AP poll, from No. 19 to No. 16. The Green Wave now sits just behind No. 14 Penn State and No. 15 North Carolina.

The USA Today coaches poll also placed LSU at No. 7 and Tulane at No. 16 after Saturday’s games.

LSU travels to unranked Arkansas (5-4) next Saturday for an 11 a.m. game. Tulane plays host Saturday at 2:30 p.m. to the University of Central Florida (7-2). The Knight climbed three spots in both polls to rank 22nd in each. That makes Saturday’s game the first matchup of Top 25 teams to be played at Tulane since 1949.

