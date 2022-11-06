Mariah Carey assures to Martha Stewart that she hasn’t forgotten Thanksgiving

(WVUE) - Mariah Carey is letting Martha Stewart know that Thanksgiving is still a holiday. She responded to her plea and invited her to dinner in the process.

The holiday queens may have an opportunity to break a wishbone on Turkey Day. Self-proclaimed Christmas Queen, Mariah Carey replied to Martha Stewart’s plea to not skip over Thanksgiving when she appeared on the Today Show on Nov. 3.

While on the show, Stewart, 81, pleaded with Carey, 52, to not fast forward Halloween to Christmas.

“Mariah, you know me, I’m a traditionalist with a twist. And you cannot give up Thanksgiving just because you don’t like turkey,” the television personality said. “I love turkey, and many, many other people love turkey. So do not think we are going to give up Thanksgiving just because you say so.”

Carey responded with a tweet saying that she promises Stewart that she doesn’t intend to skip Thanksgiving.

“Dearest Martha!! NEVER will I give up Thanksgiving!! But we can still start getting into the festive spirit now!” she quipped. “P.S I’d love to have you at my Thanksgiving dinner although I’ve yet to be invited to your Thanksgiving extravaganza! And THAT is MAJOR! Esp if Snoop’s coming!”

This was after Carey posted a video on social media as the clock struck midnight on Halloween on the East coast and she declared it #MariahSZN.

In the clip, you can see Carey rocking a black leather jumpsuit with thigh-high boots, black hair and a black witches hat as she rides an exercise bike. She is surrounded by pumpkins, leaves and trees and the video is in black and white.

She begins to cackle like a witch with a calendar on the screen showing November 1, then at the same time the video transitions into a Christmas theme background.

The background was full of Christmas decor and Carey’s outfit turned into a red Santa-inspired jumpsuit while the bike became a reindeer. Carey starts singing, “It’s time,” ending with her famous whistle register note, then “All I Want for Christmas is You” started playing.

“IT’S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! 🎄🎉❤️#MariahSZN,” she captioned the clip.

This became a tradition for Carey. She posts a similar video last year officially declaring Halloween over at midnight on November 1. She did the same thing in 2020 and in 2019 when she released her 25th-anniversary “All I Want for Christmas Is You” video.

