Nicondra: Warm and muggy conditions to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure is taking over for the next several days and that will allow temperatures to soar into the middle of the week. Highs threaten records in several locations on Sunday. The record high for November 6th at Louis Armstrong International is 86 set in 2015 and in Slidell it was 85 set in 2016. Expect similar temperatures as we head through the week. Fog may also be an issue on the morning commute with dew points in the 60s and temperatures in the same range through the overnights.

Wednesday the high breaks down a bit and winds pick up with an area of disturbed weather forming a low pressure system off the east coast of Florida. A strong cold front will move in next weekend allowing temperatures to finally feel more seasonable.

