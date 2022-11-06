Stays warm and humid the next few days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The good news is the storm chances are now behind us, the bad news is if you were hoping for some relief from the warmth and humidity, you’ll have to wait a few days.

Sunday will bring another above-normal day in temperatures as highs soar well into the 80s. Expect plenty of humidity around which adds to the warm feel outside. That humidity will also allow for a few showers to pop up during daytime heating later this afternoon. Rain coverage around 20%.

Little change is expected the first half of the week as highs remain in the 80s and humidity stays high. What goes on in the tropics in the coming days will actually have an influence on our weather going forward. Signs point to a tropical system forming east of Florida by mid week and models track it westward towards the Gulf. As that happens, our flow will become northerly so drier, cooler air will get pulled down to us as the week goes on. This is why we slowly stairstep our temperatures back into the 70s come Wednesday and Thursday. A nice breeze will develop too.

All indications are this system, which could be Nicole, will stay to our east keeping us in a dry, northerly flow. Eventually a strong cold front is expected to sweep through by next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.