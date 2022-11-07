BBB Accredited Business
2 moments during LSU vs. Alabama game register on seismograph

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)
LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two moments during the LSU vs. Alabama game on Saturday, Nov. 5, registered on a seismograph, according to university officials.

The first moment that registered on the seismograph was at 10:03 p.m. That’s when the LSU Tigers scored a touchdown in overtime. The university says the second moment was at 10:06 p.m. when the Tigers score the game-winning two-point conversion.

The Tigers took down the Alabama Crimson Tide with a final score of 32-31. Click here for a more complete recap of the game.

