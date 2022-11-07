BBB Accredited Business
3 arrested in shooting that wounded 2 near St. Tammany Parish Fair

Deputies in St. Tammany Parish have arrested three people in connection to a shooting that...
Deputies in St. Tammany Parish have arrested three people in connection to a shooting that injured two people a block away from the parish fair in October.(STPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Tammany Parish have arrested three people in connection to a shooting that injured two people a block away from the parish fair in October.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 1, at the intersection of W. 33rd Avenue and N. Filmore Street while the parish fair was taking place. Upon arrival, police say they located two people with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Artreal McDowell, 18, Jonathan Bagent, 28, and Anthony Ford Jr., 23, were all taken into custody and are facing attempted second-degree murder charges, as well as reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration, negligent injuring, and other charges.

McDowell and Bagent are also facing charges related to patterns of criminal street gang activity.

A fourth person was also arrested during the investigation, 26-year-old Jonah Garrett. Deputies say his arrest is unrelated to the shooting. He is facing drug charges.

In the early morning hours of November 7th, 2022, the Covington Police Department, with assistance from the United...

Posted by Covington Police Department (Covington, LA) on Monday, November 7, 2022

“The situation was equally horrifying and enraging,” said Parish President Mike Cooper. “While so many families were enjoying their Saturday evening, particularly at the Parish Fair nearby, individual(s) senselessly resorted to gun violence. I will continue to pray for the healing of the victims.”

