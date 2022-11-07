BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson, head still missing

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter and Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Decapitated human remains were found in a South Jackson neighborhood on Saturday, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

However, not all of the person was found, with Grisham-Stewart saying authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Saturday, the Jackson Police Department responded to a scene in South Jackson after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

The police found a charred arm on Middle Drive. What is believed to be the arm’s body was later found in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home on Terry Road.

The body, which is believed to be male, was found without an arm and a head.

As of Monday morning, the head still had not been located.

It was not known if the body was found the same day or the following day or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Grisham-Stewart was notified of the remains on Sunday afternoon.

She said that question and others would be determined by the State Medical Examiner. The body is currently at the Hinds County Morgue awaiting examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to call JPD’s Homicide Unit at (601) 960-1278 or contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns

Latest News

LSU tight end Mason Taylor (86)
2 moments during LSU vs. Alabama game register on seismograph
Brody Miller and Garland Gillen break it all down
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap an LSU win over Alabama
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of...
Saints face Ravens for MNF on Fox 8 with much on the line
Mattress Mack wins big $75 million dollar sports bet
Mattress Mack wins big $75 million dollar sports bet