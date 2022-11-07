Election 2022: What to expect on election night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s lone U.S. Senate race features Republican incumbent John Kennedy, who is seeking a second term. The former state treasurer, who has mostly provided a safe Senate vote for Republicans and been a strong supporter of former President Donald Trump, faces a crowded field of 12 challengers.

Among them are Democrats Luke Mixon, a commercial airline pilot endorsed by Gov. John Bel Edwards; and Gary Chambers Jr., who drew national attention earlier this year for an online ad that shows him smoking marijuana. However, it has been 14 years since Louisiana voters have elected a Democratic U.S. senator. Kennedy has raised an astounding $36 million in his reelection bid — 10 times as much as his Democratic challengers combined.

Louisiana’s seats in the U.S. House are viewed as safe for the incumbents, including Minority Whip Steve Scalise. All incumbents are running for reelection. Republicans hold five of the six seats.

Louisiana’s most closely watched race is for the 3rd Congressional District where GOP Rep. Clay Higgins is seeking a fourth term. The former sheriff’s deputy faces a challenge from fellow Republican Holden Hoggatt, a prosecutor from Lafayette who has drawn bipartisan support from Higgins’ critics.

In addition, voters will have eight constitutional amendments to consider on the November ballot, including removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tues., Nov. 8. You can view election results for your parish in real-time here.

Some races could be decided on Nov. 8 but some likely won’t, due to the state’s unique “jungle” primary. Under this system, all candidates, regardless of party, run against each other on the same ballot. If no one candidate tops 50% in that primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff in December.

A Dec. 10 runoff will decide races where no single candidate gained more than 50% of the vote.

Most of Louisiana has voted in person on Election Day. But the percentage who vote early has been steadily increasing, topping 45% in 2020. Most of those early votes are cast in person, though the mail-in vote has been steadily increasing.

The state has placed a number of restrictions on mail-in voting. People can vote absentee if they are unable to vote in person on Election Day, but an excuse is required. Permanent absentee status is available to the elderly and the permanently disabled. Notary and/or witness signature is required with a returned mail/absentee ballot. In 2020, about 8% of the votes came through mail-in ballots.

Democrats tend to do well in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, but Louisiana is considered a red state. In both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, the Democratic candidate won only 10 of the state’s 64 parishes. Trump won the state with 58% of the vote in both contests.

