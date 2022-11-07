BBB Accredited Business
Foggy start to the week

Less humid air will return by the mid week
Next 7 Day Temp Trend
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The sticky humidity in our cooler weather months can only mean one thing, fog and we have plenty of it around the region this morning.

Now by mid morning the fog should lift leading us into a very warm and humid Monday. Highs will soar yet again into the middle 80s. That will be close to the records but hopefully we stop just short. Once the fog dissipates, lots of sun is expected this afternoon.

Most of the rest of the week looks to bring sunny skies and a more pleasant feel, especially the latter half of the work week. From Wednesday onward, a batch of less humid air will filter in from the north leading to a much nicer feel and cooler afternoon numbers. Highs will trend back to the 70s with a bit of a breeze building.

This dry air moving in is response to the flow around what could be Hurricane Nicole impacting the state of Florida. The latest model data continues to suggest Nicole will become more tropical in nature as it strengthens on approach to the Florida Peninsula, possibly even crossing over into the far eastern Gulf. No impacts are expected for us from this storm outside of it bringing that less humid air to the area.

Our next real cold front arrives for next weekend as highs may be falling into the 50′s by Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

