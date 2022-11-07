Former Atlanta mayor encourages voting by using ‘28-3′ analogy

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVUE) - With Election Day taking place for midterms around the nation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, political figures are coming up with creative ways to try and get the word out about voting before the big day.

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms interestingly brought up a particularly painful moment in her city’s sports history to remind residents about voting.

“I love the Atlanta Falcons and it pains me greatly to remind Georgians of ‘28-3′, Bottoms tweeted on Monday morning.

I love the @AtlantaFalcons and it pains me greatly to remind Georgians of “28-3”. Remember when we were up at the half and then lost in OT? Well, think of early voting as the half and Election Day on Tuesday as OT. If we don’t show up on Tuesday, we will lose. #VOTE pic.twitter.com/ApDZgJiLTe — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) November 7, 2022

Bottoms compared not voting on Election Day to the Falcons being up at halftime of that 2017 Super Bowl before Tom Brady shredded their defense apart in a methodical fashion. She said that if residents didn’t go out to vote everyone loses.

Many Falcons fans weren’t too pleased with the comparison.

This ain’t it. — Scott Carasik (@CarasikS) November 7, 2022

We forgave you for the Mac and cheese, ma’am. This is too far. — Lauren Y. (@LaurenY) November 7, 2022

While the Saints were not involved in the great 28-3 Incident, their fans have since taken ownership of ‘28-3′ to use as relentless trolling over their NFC South rival.

The 2017 Super Bowl is likely the only time in NFL history Saints fans cheered on Tom Brady. If it’s at the Falcons’ expense, Saints fans are there for it.

