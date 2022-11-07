BBB Accredited Business
La. to provide $1K tutoring voucher to help kids learn to read

The new program is called The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program.
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The State of Louisiana is launching a new program that will provide families with a $1,000 tutoring voucher to help children learn how to read.

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the program, called the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program after the late Baton Rouge State Representative, on Monday, Nov. 7.

The program will provide vouchers to families of eligible K-5 public school students.

The Louisiana Department of Education has invested $40 million to fund the program as part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to combat Louisiana’s literacy crisis.

The program is the result of Act 415 of the 2021 Legislative Session (RS 17:4032.1).

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley and State Representatives Jason Hughes and Scott McKnight will participate in a brief presentation, make remarks, and answer questions about the launch of the Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program during a virtual press conference scheduled for 11 a.m.

