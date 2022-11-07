Nicondra: Warm and humid, but sunny

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s an active forecast over the next several days. Dry conditions take over rain wise for most of the week, but Monday will be humid with some moisture sticking around overnight. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s. It should be relatively nice for the Saints tail gating ahead of Monday night football, but fog could once again be an issue as we head into the late night and overnight hours. This could also make it more difficult to see the Lunar Eclipse expected between 4 and 5 am Tuesday morning. There is hope that there will be enough breaks to see the phenomenon.

Tuesday look for slightly less humid air, but still warm conditions across the area. Highs will once again climb into the 80s before the first in a series of cold fronts push through. Wednesday should still be warm, but high temperatures will drop a bit behind the front to more seasonable 70s. By the end of the week a much stronger front will bring much colder conditions back into the region. That front also looks to be helpful in steering newly formed subtropical storm Nicole back to the east. It is expected to become a hurricane making landfall along the Florida Atlantic coast before interaction with the front steers the system back to the northeast.

