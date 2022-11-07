BBB Accredited Business
Officials: Missing woman’s remains found in remote area, 2 expected to be charged

Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29.
By Paige Hill and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - The remains of a Tennessee woman who was reported missing in October were found Sunday, according to authorities.

According to WVLT, 24-year-old Chelsie Autum Walker was reported missing on Oct. 29.

Officials said she was last seen at a home in Tellico Plains. Officers with the Madisonville Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated her disappearance and said they found her remains in a remote area in Monroe County on Nov. 6.

Two people were arrested and charges are coming, but the investigation is still active, officials said.

