Saints face Ravens for MNF on Fox 8 with much on the line

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints (3-5) are back to action Monday (Nov. 7) night and you can catch it all right here on WVUE Fox 8 when they kick off with the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) at 7:15 p.m.

Preview

There is a lot on the line tonight for the Saints as the NFC South title race has tightened. A win for the Saints would mean that they improve to 4-5 and would hold the same record as the Bucs and Falcons. The Saints would move to second in the division since they hold a current tiebreaker over the Falcons and the Bucs hold a current tiebreaker over the Saints.

NFC South teams have been inconsistent so far this season. The Bucs have lost several winnable games but pulled off a last-minute come to take down the Rams 16-13 Sunday night to move into the division lead. The Falcons lost the division lead on Sunday when they fell to the Chargers 20-17.

With last week’s 24-0 route over the Raiders and good positioning in the division, the Saints will now look to put recent struggles behind them, moving forward with an improving defense and naming Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback from here on out.

Slowing down the Ravens led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson will be no easy task considering the Saints have shown struggles with mobile quarterbacks. When it comes to quarterbacks that can turn on the jets, Jackson is the best in the business. One of Jackson’s best weapons, tight end Mark Andrews, will miss the game with knee and shoulder injuries. Isaiah Likely will likely see an expanded role in his absence.

Fortunately for the Saints, they’ve found consistency on both sides of the ball as of late. They’ve rediscovered that a healthy mix of running back Alvin Kamara and special assignment guy Taysom Hill creating mismatches all over the field is what produces their best output.

The Saints, unfortunately, announced that wide receiver Michael Thomas would be yet again lost for the remainder of the season due to injury. Jarvis Landry hasn’t seen the field much at all this season as well. Once thought of as the cherry on top of the sundae, rookie receiver Chris Olave has become the leader of the pack. Not only has the young talent been good for New Orleans this season, but he’s also been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Olave is currently No. 19 on the leaderboard for most receiving yards caught by wide receivers at this point in the season with 547 on 37 catches.

Newcomer Rashid Shaheed has also impressed on punt receptions and as a wide receiver. He hauled in 3 catches for 38 yards last week, including a long reception for 30 yards.

Injuries

In addition to the news on Thomas, running back Mark Ingram will be out Monday and so will cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Landry has been upgraded to questionable.

