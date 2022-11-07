BBB Accredited Business
Suspects watched man buy PS5 in New Orleans, broke into his car, stole it immediately, police say

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for two men accused of breaking into someone’s car and stealing a PlayStation 5.

It happened on Fri., Nov. 4 in the 3900 block of Behrman Place, according to a New Orleans Police Department release.

The victim told police he bought a PS5 from a store on Behrman Place, put it into his car, then walked to another business.

He says he believes two men watched him buy the gaming console then broke into his vehicle and stole the PlayStation after he walked away.

The suspects were seen in a white sedan, NOPD says.

If you have any information that could help detectives, you’re asked to call 504-658-6040 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

