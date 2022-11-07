BBB Accredited Business
Total lunar eclipse to be visible Tuesday morning

Total Lunar Eclipse
Total Lunar Eclipse(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Set your clouds early on Tuesday as a total lunar eclipse is expected in the pre-dawn hours of the morning.

The eclipse begins in Southeast Louisiana around 3 AM Tuesday. The total eclipse of the moon will begin about an hour later around 4:15 AM with it staying totally eclipsed for over an hour. Around 6 AM the total eclipse will officially come to an end just as the sun rises. Do note the earlier sunrise will start to lighten the moon during the second half of the event.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the earth’s shadow, which is also known as the penumbra.

The weather may allow for some fog development Tuesday morning so chances for perfect viewing are low. I’m still optimistic the fog won’t become so dense that the moon will not be visible.

This will be the last total eclipse until March 14, 2025.

