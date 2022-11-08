BBB Accredited Business
Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter during London concert

Legendary '90s boy band Backstreet Boys paid tribute to Aaron Carter during their concert in London. (SOURCE: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON (CNN/Gray News) – Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys cried at the boy band’s Sunday night concert in London during a tribute to his brother, Aaron Carter.

Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34.

Note: In the video, Aaron Carter’s age is accidentally announced as 43 instead of 34.

The band performed “No Place” as photos of Nick Carter and the “I Want Candy” singer played on screen.

The 42-year-old was visibly emotional, sobbing as bandmates A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Howie Dorough hugged him.

“Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” Kevin Richardson said. “We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him.”

Dorough said they were dedicating their next song, “Breathe,” to Aaron Carter.

“May you rest in peace,” he said.

