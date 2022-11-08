BBB Accredited Business
Bomb threat forces evacuation of Kenner polling location on Election Day

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Poll workers and voters were evacuated from the Kenner Discovery School on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) due to a bomb threat.

There were no classes being held at the school as it is used as a polling location on Election Day.

Kenner police are trying to determine if the threat is related to a similar bomb threat the school received on Thurs., Nov. 3.

Precints K007A and K007B have been relocated to Audubon Elementary School on W. Loyola Drive.

