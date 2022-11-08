Bomb threat forces evacuation of Kenner polling location on Election Day

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Poll workers and voters were evacuated from the Kenner Discovery School on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) due to a bomb threat.

There were no classes being held at the school as it is used as a polling location on Election Day.

Kenner police are trying to determine if the threat is related to a similar bomb threat the school received on Thurs., Nov. 3.

‼️ Kenner Discovery School received a bomb threat earlier this morning. Kenner Police are on scene investigating and trying to determine if this will be related to a bomb threat the school received on Thursday, November 3, 2022. ‼️ pic.twitter.com/A1q9ZxzbAS — Kenner PD (@KennerPolice) November 8, 2022

Precints K007A and K007B have been relocated to Audubon Elementary School on W. Loyola Drive.

#UPDATE Precinct K007A & K007B will now be at Audubon Elementary after a bomb threat was called on Kenner Discovery. @FOX8NOLA https://t.co/WbOqXEq1c6 — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) November 8, 2022

