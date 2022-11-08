Bomb threat forces evacuation of Kenner polling location on Election Day
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Poll workers and voters were evacuated from the Kenner Discovery School on Tuesday morning (Nov. 8) due to a bomb threat.
There were no classes being held at the school as it is used as a polling location on Election Day.
Kenner police are trying to determine if the threat is related to a similar bomb threat the school received on Thurs., Nov. 3.
More: Election 2022: What to expect on election night
Precints K007A and K007B have been relocated to Audubon Elementary School on W. Loyola Drive.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.