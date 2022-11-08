Bruce: Big temperature swings over the next 7 days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today was another warm one with 80s and high humidity. Changes will start tomorrow as soon to be hurricane Nicole in the Atlantic will also start to influence our weather. As the circulation moves west it will help steer some drier air in from our Northeast. It will bring temps down to the mid 70s with lower humidity.

Bruce: A spring feel now but we flip the switch to winter in 4 days. We will see a mild mid-end of the week as winter temps plunge south over the weekend. Check out the temps now through early next week. Ups and downs. pic.twitter.com/s35NvlYHET — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 8, 2022

These conditions hold through the end of the week as Florida deals with the wind and rain from Nicole. Meanwhile cold air pooling in Canada will get dragged south behind a strong cold front late Friday into Saturday. Jacket and sweater weather returns for the weekend and the front will steer the moisture from Nicole back up the east coast. Rain chances remain low through Next Monday.

