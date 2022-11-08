BBB Accredited Business
Cow hit by two vehicles on highway, dies

FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.
FILE - A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on U.S. Highway 18 in Wisconsin.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A cow died after being hit by two vehicles on a highway in Wisconsin, WMTV reported.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated a 48-year-old man was driving on U.S. Highway 18 around 9 p.m. Friday when he spotted a group of cattle.

The driver told authorities he couldn’t avoid the group and hit one of the cows.

According to officials, that collision sent the cow into the other lane of the highway where it was hit by another driver.

The sheriff’s office said that driver lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and hit a road sign. He had minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the first vehicle and his three passengers were not hurt.

The cow died at the scene and its owner was cited for livestock at large, according to the sheriff’s office.

