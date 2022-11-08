BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

ESPN: No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU was watched by 7.6M

LSU running back John Emery (4) sprints to the end zone after catching a pass, as former LSU...
LSU running back John Emery (4) sprints to the end zone after catching a pass, as former LSU and NBA great Shaquille O'Neal looks on.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ESPN said No. 6 Alabama at No. 10 LSU in Tiger Stadium was watched by 7.6 million viewers on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Tigers won the thriller, 32-31, in overtime.

RELATED STORIES:

The network said it was its most-watched regular season college football game since 2016 and most-watched regular season Saturday college football game since 2015.

Officials added the Tide at Tigers ranked as the sixth-best Saturday ESPN game in network history and sixth-best game on any network this season.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps the Tigers' upset win over Alabama and previews the upcoming contest at Arkansas.
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
LSU tight end Mason Taylor talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
LSU running back Josh Williams talks about the overtime win over Alabama.
Javon Daniels, the father of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, spoke after the Tigers beat Alabama.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People walk along the shoreline of the Mississippi River, which has expanded as the river...
Experts tell fossil hunters to use caution exploring newly exposed spots along the Mississippi River
FILE - A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United...
47 Louisiana churches have left United Methodist Church over gay marriage, LGBTQ issues
More than 10 years after a five-alarm fire destroyed its factory in Faubourg Marigny, the New...
Hubig’s Pies back in New Orleans stores Monday, some sold out Sunday at Carrollton pop-up
The news of Kipp Morial Middle School teacher, Courtez Hall, dying at 33 sent an emotional blow...
New Orleans middle school teacher dies in Mexico City
Police still looking for suspects involved in Bogalusa shooting that killed a 15-year-old
Albany forfeits highly contested season finale at Bogalusa over safety concerns

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
3 Tigers earn SEC Player of the Week honors after win over No. 6 Alabama
The Green Wave (8-1) host UCF next Saturday in the first Top 25 matchup played at Tulane since...
LSU, Tulane move up several spots in Top 25 football polls
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
UNO students consider fee increase to launch football program, in hopes of boosting enrollment
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks because of a...
Former LSU star Ja’Marr Chase to miss 4-6 weeks for Bengals with hip injury, report says
UNO pushing to build football stadium to host future team and area high school programs
UNO students to vote on fee increase in November that could lead to establishing football program