Here are the numbers drawn Monday for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot

Monday night's Powerball jackpot was a record $1.9 billion, the largest lottery prize in history.
Monday night's Powerball jackpot was a record $1.9 billion, the largest lottery prize in history.(Arizona's Family)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time to check those tickets!

After 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing stood at an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize in history.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night (Nov. 7) were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, 10

The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night by what lottery officials described as a technical issue. The homepage of the California Lottery posted an explanation that said, “Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery in another state needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.”

The $1.9 billion jackpot value would go to a single winner selecting to be paid over 29 years on a cash annuity. Opting instead for a lump-sum cash value payment would give a single winner a payout of $929.1 million, before taxes.

If there again is no winner, the record jackpot would climb past $2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

