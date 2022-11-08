Here are the numbers drawn Monday for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Time to check those tickets!

After 40 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s drawing stood at an estimated $1.9 billion -- the largest lottery prize in history.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night (Nov. 7) were: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, 10

The Powerball drawing was delayed Monday night by what lottery officials described as a technical issue. The homepage of the California Lottery posted an explanation that said, “Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery in another state needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.”

The $1.9 billion jackpot value would go to a single winner selecting to be paid over 29 years on a cash annuity. Opting instead for a lump-sum cash value payment would give a single winner a payout of $929.1 million, before taxes.

If there again is no winner, the record jackpot would climb past $2 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night (Nov. 9).

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as in Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

