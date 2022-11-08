BBB Accredited Business
The last day of near record warmth

Highs will be in the 80s today
Next 3 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the near-record warm conditions across the area as we’re about to transition to a much colder pattern going forward.

Today we once again will flirt with record highs as temperatures soar into the middle 80s. A slight decrease in humidity is expected as the day goes on due to a building, easterly breeze. This breeze will be what knocks our temperatures down over the coming days.

Starting Wednesday, a nice surge of cooler, drier air pushes in from the east which is partially due to the flow around the circulation of Subtropical Storm Nicole. I do expect some clouds to filter out the sun for Wednesday holding our highs down in the middle 70s, that’s a nice 10 degree drop from the past few days. Rain chances look minimal through the rest of the week.

This weekend is the big pattern flip to cold as a strong cold front flies through here Friday night into Saturday. Expect falling temperatures by Saturday morning and unfortunately, we could have another rain chance moving in for the weekend. Now this go around it won’t be thunderstorms, the rain will be in the form of showers but with temperatures in the 50s, the wind blowing and a rain chance--it’s going to be a raw, cold start to the weekend.

That weekend chill looks to linger into next week.

